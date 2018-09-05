Pima County board withdraws from $1.4M border security grant

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has voted to withdraw from a controversial $1.4 million border security grant.
Known as Operation Stonegarden, the grant covers overtime, mileage and equipment costs for the county sheriff's department and is an effort to encourage collaboration between local and federal law enforcement agencies.
Tucson-area activists argue that the grant forces local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration laws.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier told the Arizona Daily Star that he was disappointed by the decision.
He also says he will have to re-evaluate whether his base budget can afford to keep remote offices in Three Points and Ajo open.
Operation Stonegarden-related activities are expected to end within the next 30 days.
