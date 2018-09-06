Longtime mayor retires in north Mississippi town

A north Mississippi city will be getting a new mayor after its longtime chief executive retired.
Former Senatobia Mayor Alan Callicott tells WHBQ-TV he retired at Tuesday night's city board meeting because he wants to spend more time with his family and running his insurance agency. He says he's been thinking about stepping down for some time.
Callicott says some issues have "presented themselves as bigger challenges" than in his previous 25 years as alderman and mayor. However, he downplays the effects of recent disagreements with aldermen.
Callicott was 17 months into his fifth term leading the 8,000-person town.
Alderman-at-large and Vice Mayor Greg Graves is leading the Tate County seat for now. Under state law, Senatobia must hold an election to fill the vacancy within eight weeks.
