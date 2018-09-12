LePage won’t apologize to lawmaker until he gets apology

Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he'll apologize for calling a GOP senator the "most repugnant human being" once LePage himself gets an apology.
LePage told The Associated Press Wednesday he'll otherwise only say sorry to Sen. Tom Saviello if "hell freezes over."
Saviello said if he's hurt the governor in any way, he apologizes. Saviello pushed for an investigation that hasn't found evidence LePage swayed a decision to divert timber shipments from public lands.
The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee's co-chairs wrote to LePage asking him to apologize for calling Saviello "the most repugnant human being" at an Aug. 20 committee meeting.
LePage ripped up the letter and sent it back to the committee's co-chairs. LePage in an accompanying Aug. 30 letter told co-chairs that Saviello fabricates false accusations against him.
