Lost evidence leads to dropped murder charge for man

Court records say an Alabama police department lost a gun and shell casings related to a slaying, causing a murder charge to be dropped against a man.
Al.com reports 21-year-old Cadarrien Jawaun McLemore was charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of 23-year-old Kevin Hatter. The case was dismissed Monday without prejudice, meaning the charge can be brought against McLemore again.
A jury was set to see the case this week, but McLemore's attorney John Robbins requested the charge be dismissed due to lost evidence. Robbins' motion says the loss denies McLemore a fair trial.
Brighton police Chief Larry Woods says the department didn't have an organized way to track evidence before he took over months ago. He says he's working with Sheriff Mike Hale to fix it.
Comments