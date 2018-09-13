Bredesen jabs at Blackburn, unnerves some with Trump talk

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen speaks at a summit on the opioid crisis put on by Healthy Tennessee, in Nashville, Tenn. U.S. Senate candidate Bredesen has taken some soft jabs at Republican opponent Marsha Blackburn for refusing to debate him in Memphis. Bredesen, a Democrat, answered questions at a forum at Rhodes College in Memphis on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo