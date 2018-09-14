History-making runs turn black governor nominees into stars

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, Andrew Gillum and his wife, R. Jai Gillum addresses his supporters after Andrew Gillum won the Democratic primary for governor in Tallahassee, Fla. The history-making gubernatorial runs by Stacey Abrams of Georgia, Gillum of Florida and Ben Jealous of Maryland are turning them into stars nationwide and at the Congressional Black Caucus annual legislative conference. If elected, Abrams, Jealous and Gillum, would give America its largest number of black governors ever. Steve Cannon, File AP Photo