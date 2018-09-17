Law enforcement officers gather near the scene where the body of a woman was found near Interstate 35 north of Laredo, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman who had been abducted managed to escape from him and notify authorities, law enforcement officials said, describing the agent as a “serial killer.”
Border agent admits 4 killings, police say in court records

The Associated Press

September 17, 2018 08:12 AM

LAREDO, Texas

A U.S. Border Patrol supervisor remains jailed in Texas after he confessed to killing four women and assaulting a fifth who managed to escape, police said in court records.

Juan David Ortiz is being held in Laredo on $2.5 million bond on four counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

According to affidavits , the 35-year-old Ortiz "provided a voluntary verbal confession" early Saturday in the deaths of the women. Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz described Ortiz as a serial killer whose victims were believed to be prostitutes.

Jail records don't list an attorney to speak for Ortiz, who had worked for Border Patrol for 10 years. He is the second Border Patrol agent in Laredo to be arrested on a murder charge this year.

