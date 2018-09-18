CIA chief returning to University of Louisville for event

CIA Director Gina Haspel will return to the University of Louisville next week to discuss national security and her career in the spy agency.
Haspel, a UofL graduate, will appear on campus Sept. 24 as part of the McConnell Center's Distinguished Speaker Series.
Joining Haspel on stage will be two other UofL graduates — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and political commentator Scott Jennings. Haspel will answer questions posed by Jennings.
Haspel, a native of Ashland, Kentucky, took the CIA helm in May. She was confirmed by the Senate after a heated debate about her role in the CIA's torture program.
The free, public discussion will begin at 9 a.m. EDT. Those wishing to attend must request individual tickets online at McConnellCenter.org. Tickets are nontransferable and limited.
Comments