This Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 photo shows Amanda La Bell who is running for State Representative in Oregon House District 54 in Bend, Ore. La Bell, a Working Families Party candidate, for the Oregon House of Representatives has been accused of making a false statement about her education in the official voter guide. La Bell, 41, says the degree claim in the pamphlet was inadvertent. The Bulletin via AP Ryan Brennecke

Oregon House candidate made false statement in voter guide

The Associated Press

September 19, 2018 01:46 AM

SALEM, Oregon

A candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives has been accused of making a false statement about her education in the official voter guide.

Amanda La Bell, the Working Families Party candidate for the 54th House District, wrote in the state Voters Pamphlet that she earned a bachelor's degree from Valdosta State University in Georgia.

But The Bulletin of Bend, Oregon, says she actually left the college after one semester in order to go to work, and does not have a degree.

La Bell, 41, says the degree claim in the pamphlet was inadvertent.

Deb Royal, chief of staff for Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, confirmed that a violation of the law is a felony. But she says the office does not normally get involved unless it receives a complaint. On Tuesday a complaint was filed by a Republican political action committee.

