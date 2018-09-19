Controversial mailer case referred to attorney general

The state Board of Elections has dismissed contempt proceedings against a player involved in a controversial mailer in the 2016 election, but referred the case to the attorney general's office for further investigation.
The case involved a campaign aide for Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, Jeff Britt.
The investigation concerns the Democrat's 2016 re-election campaign and a mailer that said a Republican opponent was endorsing Mattiello instead of her party's nominee.
The state Republican Party filed the complaint, alleging Shawna Lawton did not properly disclose who funded it and claiming Lawton and Mattiello illegally coordinated through Britt.
Britt's attorney said Tuesday's referral to the attorney general was politically motivated and added "my client broke no law."
The attorney general's office said it would review the referral.
Mattiello was cleared of wrongdoing.
