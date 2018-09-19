The Latest: 2 Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies wounded

The Latest on the shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies (all times local):
7:50 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is confirming that two deputies were wounded and a suspect was killed in a confrontation at an East Los Angeles park.
Authorities say it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ruben Salazar Park.
KCBS-TV says initial reports indicate the deputies were taken to a hospital in fair condition. A department spokesman says he can't confirm their conditions.
Sheriff Jim McDonnell said he was heading to the hospital and asked for prayers for the deputies.
KCBS-TV reports that the deputies had stopped a car with four men inside who were wanted on an assault charge. The report also says three men are in custody.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says one suspect died at the scene but other details haven't been released.
___
7:30 p.m.
Authorities say two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies have been shot and wounded in East Los Angeles.
The Sheriff's Department says it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ruben Salazar Park.
There also are unconfirmed reports that a suspect was killed during the confrontation.
Comments