Long Island red light camera program extended another year

A red light camera program in Long Island's Suffolk County will be extended through another year, despite opposition from a committee of GOP legislators.
The county's three-member waiver committee voted unanimously to permit the contract with Conduent Inc., due to expire at year's end, to continue through 2019.
Newsday reports the vote was made in spite of camera critics, including local legislative Republicans who opposed the extension.
Critics contend the program was created as a revenue producer, not to improve safety. The Suffolk Legislature has authorized a study to review the program.
