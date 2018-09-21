Memory’s frailty may be playing role in Kavanaugh matter

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 file photo made with a slow shutter speed and a zoom lens, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the third day of his confirmation hearing. On Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, an attorney for Christine Blasey Ford said she would testify to the Senate next week about her accusation that Kavanaugh assaulted her when both were high school students if agreement can be reached to “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety.” Alex Brandon AP Photo