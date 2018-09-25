National Politics

Burlington voters to vote on $70 bond for high school

The Associated Press

September 25, 2018 09:39 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Voters in Vermont's largest city will be asked whether to approve a $70 million bond to improve the Burlington High School.

WCAX-TV reports that the money would go to capital improvements, even possibly a new high school.

The school district says the campus has accessibility issues and outdated classrooms among other deficiencies.

Community members attended a city council meeting Monday night to show support putting the question to a citywide vote.

The issue will go to voters in November.

