Federal officials tell Honolulu to raise rail project price

Federal officials have told the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation that it needs to raise the price tag for construction of the 20-mile (32-kilometer) rail project by $134 million.
Authority Executive Director Andrew Robbins told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the Federal Transit Administration wants the increase reflected in the revised financial plan to demonstrate the city has enough money to complete the project.
That amount will raise the cost of construction to nearly $8.3 billion, but Robbins says the nearly $8.2 billion budget has not changed.
The FTA is withholding about $745 million in funding until the authority provides a recovery plan to show where the money will come from and that the city can finish the project.
The FTA wants the plan by late November.
