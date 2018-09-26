Arizona authorities seize pot after car runs stop sign

Authorities in Arizona say they have seized 191 pounds (87 kilograms) of marijuana from the back seat and trunk of a vehicle after they stopped the car for running a stop sign and the two occupants fled into the desert.
Fellow Pinal County Sheriff's deputies worked with Border Patrol agents Tuesday to track down the 21-year-old driver, Oscar Antonio Mora Olias, and his 44-year-old passenger, Francisco Martinez Moreno, both from Mexico.
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb credited the seizure and arrests to his office's partnership with the Border Patrol and Operation Stonegarten, which supports cooperation among Customs and Border Protection and federal, local, tribal and other law enforcement agencies.
