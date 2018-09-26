Former county supervisor loses challenge of 2015 election

A former Mississippi county supervisor has lost his challenge of a 2015 election loss.
The Clarion Ledger reports Special Circuit Judge Forrest Johnson dismissed former longtime Madison County Supervisor Karl Banks' challenge Tuesday within hours of the challenge's trial beginning. Banks' attorney, Lisa Ross, says they plan to appeal the ruling.
Banks has alleged the Madison County Election Commissioners rejected ballots, prompting him to lose to David Bishop by two votes. Bishop's lawyer, Jim Herring, said in a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that the excluded ballots were rejected because they were illegal.
The more than 2-year-old case's dismissal comes about five months before the race's qualifying deadline for next year's election. Banks and Bishop have said they plan to run.
The newspaper says Bishop couldn't be reached for comment.
