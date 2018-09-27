Deputies arrest man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend

Authorities say they've arrested a man suspected of shooting his former partner outside her home near Frederickson earlier this month.
The Seattle Times reports the man, identified by the sheriff's department as 39-year-old Tony French, fled after the shooting and became the focus of an intense manhunt.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says he was arrested Tuesday evening after a brief pursuit in Tacoma.
Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer said at the time on the morning of the shooting Sept. 7, witnesses reported seeing a man fire 10 shots at a woman out of a sedan.
Troyer had said the woman was in critical condition following the shooting but was expected to survive.
The sheriff's office says French was booked into Jail on 11 felony charges, including first-degree attempted murder.
It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.
