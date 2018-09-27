In this April 10, 2017 photo, 5th district Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson confers with colleagues during a hearing in Richland County Court. Johnson was indicted Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 on more than two dozen charges related to the misspending of public funds on trips to foreign countries including the Netherlands and the Galapagos Islands.
In this April 10, 2017 photo, 5th district Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson confers with colleagues during a hearing in Richland County Court. Johnson was indicted Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 on more than two dozen charges related to the misspending of public funds on trips to foreign countries including the Netherlands and the Galapagos Islands. The State via AP Tracy Glantz
In this April 10, 2017 photo, 5th district Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson confers with colleagues during a hearing in Richland County Court. Johnson was indicted Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 on more than two dozen charges related to the misspending of public funds on trips to foreign countries including the Netherlands and the Galapagos Islands. The State via AP Tracy Glantz

National Politics

SC prosecutor expected in court on embezzlement charges

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

September 27, 2018 10:58 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A South Carolina prosecutor is expected to appear in state court related to alleged misspending of public funds.

A bond hearing is set for Thursday afternoon for 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson in the same Richland County courthouse where he has served as prosecutor.

Johnson was suspended from office last week following his indictment on more than two dozen federal charges including wire fraud and theft of government funds. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the state charges days later.

Authorities have been investigating Johnson's spending habits and trips to locations including Amsterdam, Colombia and the Galapagos Islands.

Johnson recently lost a primary bid for a third term and hasn't responded to messages about charges against him. No court dates have been set on the federal charges.

  Comments  