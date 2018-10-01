Rep. Harper donating papers to Mississippi State University

A Republican congressman is donating his papers to Mississippi State University as he prepares to wrap up a decade in office.
U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper is signing a donor agreement Friday with the university's president, Mark Keenum, during a ceremony on campus in Starkville.
Harper is an attorney from the Jackson suburb of Pearl. He was first elected to Congress in 2008 in central Mississippi's 3rd District and did not seek re-election this year.
A university news release Monday says Harper's papers will include social media content and thousands of digital photographs and videos.
Also included are correspondence from constituents about local and national issues, speeches Harper gave on the House floor, public statements, news releases, news clippings and memorabilia.
Harper is chairman of the Committee on House Administration.
