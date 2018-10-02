VP Pence campaigns in Spokane for Rep. McMorris Rodgers

Vice President Mike Pence is urging residents of eastern Washington to send U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers back to Congress for an eighth term.
Pence came to downtown Spokane on Tuesday to stump for McMorris Rodgers, who faces a strong challenge this year from Democrat Lisa Brown.
Pence says both the state of Washington and Washington, D.C., need McMorris Rodgers, who ranks fourth in House leadership.
Outside the Spokane Convention Center, more than 100 people protested the vice president.
It was the first visit to Spokane by a sitting vice president since Dick Cheney spoke at Fairchild Air Force Base in 2006.
Pence spent the morning in Bozeman, Montana, campaigning for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who faces incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in the November election.
