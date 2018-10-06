California rent control ballot measure prompts fierce fight

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, OCT. 6, 2018, AND THEREAFTER - FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo rent control supporters march to the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Californians who rent apartments built after 1995, single-family homes or condominiums have limited protections from rising costs under a state law passed that year that restricts rent control. That could change if voters pass Proposition 10 in November. It would overturn the 1995 law and open the door to more rent control in cities and counties across the state. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo