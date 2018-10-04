Ethics panel sends complaint against sheriff to authorities

The Alabama Ethics Commission has referred an ethics complaint against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely to authorities.
The commission voted 4-0 Wednesday that there is probable cause that the sheriff violated the state ethics law. The commission referred the matter to the Alabama attorney general's office to investigate.
Ethics Commission Director Tom Albritton said he could not disclose the nature of the complaint against Blakely.
Blakely told news outlets that he was confident he will be exonerated by the investigation. He said he disagreed with the commission's decision.
The commission announces decisions after discussing complaints filed against public officials behind closed doors.
