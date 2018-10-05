Collins faces protests ahead of Kavanaugh vote decision

Maine Sen. Susan Collins is set to announce how she'll vote on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, prompting opponents to flood her office with last-minute phone calls urging her to reject him.
Kavanaugh moved past a key hurdle during a procedural vote in the Senate Friday that advances his confirmation to a final vote set for Saturday. Collins, a moderate Republican who holds a key swing vote, will announce her final decision on his confirmation at 3 p.m.
Several demonstrations were planned in the state Friday, including a Maine Council of Churches news conference in Portland to oppose Kavanaugh. The council, a nonpartisan group, said it was taking the unusual step of opposing Kavanaugh's confirmation.
"The people of Maine are laying out sandbags against the flood of intemperate partisanship," said Rev. James Gertmenian, a retired United Church of Christ minister who lives in Cumberland. "Senator Collins, don't be part of the flood. Be part of the building of the levy to protect our democracy."
Some demonstrators had gathered in Portland's Monument Square Friday morning. A coalition of groups also planned to hold a sit-in at Collins' Portland office.
"If Senator Susan Collins votes for Brett Kavanaugh, she is saying point blank that she doesn't care about sexual assault survivors, she does not believe them, and she has no interest in pretending anymore that she does," said Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolent Action, one of the group's participating in the sit-in.
Kavanaugh faces multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. He has denied allegations of sexual assault by psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, describing them in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week as part of a political smear campaign.
News about Kavanaugh's nomination has been nearly inescapable in the state. A report from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University said Maine is the top state in the nation for television ad spending related to Kavanaugh's confirmation.
Maine's other senator, independent Angus King, reiterated on Thursday that he's voting against Kavanaugh.
Comments