Indiana to inspect old landfill to assess groundwater impact

State officials plan to inspect a long-shuttered landfill in southwestern Indiana to determine if it's affecting the region's groundwater.
The Edwards Landfill was closed 20 years ago after state regulators found pollutants seeping into the groundwater near the town of Bruceville, about 50 miles north of Evansville.
Knox County Commissioners Trent Hinkle says the Indiana Department of Environmental Management will lead the inspection, expected this month, to determine if materials in the landfill are getting into the groundwater or migrating toward other properties.
Hinkle tells the Vincennes Sun-Commercial that county officials are responsible for maintaining and the monitoring the site for the next 10 years under an agreement with IDEM.
The site is equipped with methane gas monitoring probes and a methane gas vent, and about 20 monitoring wells.
