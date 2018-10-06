Secretary of state reminds voters of registration deadline

The deadline to register to vote in the Rhode Island general election is quickly approaching.
Eligible Rhode Islanders can go online through Sunday to register to vote or update their voter information if they have recently moved or changed their name. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says every municipality will have designated drop-off locations for paper voter registration forms. Many locations are local police stations.
The Rhode Island Department of State's Election Division will also be open on Sunday to accept voter registrations.
The general election is Nov. 6.
Gorbea urged residents to get ready to vote in November. She says that while the federal and statewide races are getting much of the attention, there are important local races and referendum questions that will impact people's daily lives.
