Homecoming parade has new significance for Florida’s Gillum

A politician walking a parade route isn't a new concept, but there was a particular significance when Andrew Gillum participated in Florida A&M's homecoming celebration.
Gillum began his political career as a student at the historically black university and he returned home Saturday as Florida's first black nominee for governor. The Democrat was given a hero's welcome as he walked the homecoming parade. The crowd roared as he bounced to each side of the street. Campaign volunteers tossed candy to children. He hugged supporters, held children and posed for selfies.
Florida A&M alumnus Latreva Stallworth said Gillum's nomination reminds her of when Barack Obama was elected the first black president.
Gillum faces former Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in the election to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Scott.
