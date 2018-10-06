Debate in Kansas’ 4th House District race turns heated

The Republican incumbent and his Democratic challenger for Kansas' 4th Congressional House District exchanged barbs and attacked the character of the other in their first debate of the general election.
The Wichita Eagle , which sponsored the debate with television station KPTS, reports that Rep. Ron Estes started Friday by pointing to a 2001 incident in which challenger James Thompson pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct for punching a bar patron while working as a bouncer. Thompson said the man hit him first.
Thompson fired back, criticizing Estes for accepting donations from political action committees. Thompson said he doesn't accept PAC money.
Thompson painted Estes as part of a "do-nothing Congress." Estes said Thompson wants a "big government with higher taxes."
