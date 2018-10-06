Democrat says Gianforte “fearmongering” on guns, immigration

U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams says Rep. Greg Gianforte is distorting her record on guns and immigration to scare Montana voters into re-electing the first-term Republican.
Williams, a Democrat and former state lawmaker, accused Gianforte during a Saturday televised debate of fearmongering.
She declared her support for gun rights and secure borders, but said there should be discussions about keeping kids safe in schools.
Gianforte countered that Williams if elected would fall into line with Democrats to oppose President Donald Trump and threaten Second Amendment rights.
Grianforte said repeatedly that Williams would "stand with Nancy Pelosi," despite Williams' vow not to support the California lawmaker as a potential House Speaker.
Libertarian Party candidate Elinor Swanson was not invited to the debate, the last scheduled before the Nov. 6 election.
Comments