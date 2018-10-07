Group works to help Nevada felons regain right to vote

A new organization is encouraging Nevada felons who can regain the right to vote to make sure they're registered in time to vote for the 2018 midterm elections.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports nearly 90,000 people in Nevada are unable to vote because of state laws.
But advocates with Nevada Restore Your Vote say there are avenues available for felons to regain the right.
Lauren Kaufman, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, says Nevada residents convicted of certain felonies have their right to vote restored automatically based on the successful completion of parole.
Beginning in January, Nevada residents convicted of certain felonies will have their voting rights restored automatically even if they are dishonorably discharged from their parole sentence.
Nevada residents also can apply to have their court records sealed, which can restore voting rights for certain felonies.
