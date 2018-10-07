California Sen. Harris cites Kavanaugh ‘sham’ in vote pitch

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listen as Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The committee advanced Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court after agreeing to a late call from Flake for a one week investigation into sexual assault allegations against the high court nominee. Andrew Harnik AP Photo