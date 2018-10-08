Candidates for Utah commission say growth is biggest issue

Republican Tanner Ainge and his third-party opponent Teri McCabe both say managing central Utah's fast growth is at the top of their priority list as they run for the same county commission seat.
The Daily Herald reports Ainge and United Utah candidate McCabe are both hoping to replace Utah County Commissioner Greg Graves. No Democratic candidate has filed to run for the seat.
The son of former NBA star Danny Ainge says he was encouraged to run after a sexual harassment complaint surfaced against the current commissioner.
McCabe, who is running with the newly-formed moderate party, says she has been working on reaching independent and unaffiliated voters, noting that younger voters are not attached to the two-party system.
Ballots for the vote-by-mail election will be sent out next week.
