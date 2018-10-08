San Francisco inmates to choose time of release for safety

File - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, San Francisco Sheriff Vicki Hennessy is interviewed in her office at City Hall in San Francisco. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department will let inmates up for release decide whether they want to leave jail at night or wait until the morning in an attempt to ensure their safety. Sheriff Hennessy tells the San Francisco Examiner that by the end of October, county jail inmates will be able to waive their right to release for up to 16 hours under a new policy she is implementing. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo