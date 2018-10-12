Magistrate judge being nominated to US District Court seat

President Donald Trump is nominating a federal magistrate judge from Tennessee to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
The White House announced Trump plans to nominate U.S. Magistrate Judge Clifton L. Corker to the post.
Corker was appointed to the bench in 2015 and previously practiced law in his own firm in Johnson City, handling cases ranging from civil litigation to capital murder.
Corker clerked for then-Magistrate Judge Cynthia Kinser of the Western District of Virginia after completing law school.
