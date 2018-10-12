Democrats, Waller County dispute over voter registration

Democrats in Waller and Harris counties are pressuring officials to update the status of Prairie View A&M University students whose voter registrations are in jeopardy over an address issue.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Waller County officials say the Texas Secretary of State's office is restricting them from fixing the registrations. But Democrats say Waller County incorrectly registered the Prairie View students, arguing that students shouldn't have to fill out change-of-address forms.
Thousands of students learned they could've registered under the wrong address on Tuesday, the final day to register to vote. The mix-up partly stems from how students receive mail through a single P.O. box system.
A member of 10th Congressional District Democratic nominee Mike Siegel's campaign was arrested at the Waller County courthouse Wednesday after delivering a letter regarding the registration issue.
Comments