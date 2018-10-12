Cooper directs flags lowered for former co-speaker Morgan

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is paying tribute to former Republican House co-speaker Richard Morgan as someone he worked with to find "common ground" during divided state government.
Cooper directed Friday that U.S. and North Carolina flags fly at half-staff through late Sunday, the day of Morgan's funeral. Morgan died Wednesday at age 66.
The two served in the legislature together. Cooper was attorney general when Morgan and House Democrats reached a 2003 power-sharing arrangement in which Morgan and Jim Black became co-speakers. The deal angered some Republicans, who accused Morgan of being punitive against them for their opposition.
Morgan served as speaker pro tempore in 2005 but lost a 2006 GOP primary for his Moore County seat. The agreements ended in 2007 after Democrats expanded their small majority.
