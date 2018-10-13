Secretary of state reminds voters of mail ballot deadlines

Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is reminding eligible voters to send in their mail ballot applications.
Tuesday is the deadline for residents who want to vote by mail in the Nov. 6 general election. Voters must return their mail ballot application to their local board of canvassers.
The application is available online or voters can call their board of canvassers.
Additional funding was allocated in this year's budget so voters won't have to pay for postage for mail ballots.
Completed mail ballots must be received by the state Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
If an eligible voter misses the mail ballot application deadline, they can vote by emergency mail ballot at their board of canvassers until 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.
