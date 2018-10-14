Michigan Supreme Court race has 6 candidates for 2 seats

FILE- In a Nov. 17, 2017 file photo Elizabeth Clement speaks after Gov. Rick Snyder announced her appointment to the Michigan Supreme Court in Lansing, Mich. Two justices appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder are among six candidates for Michigan Supreme Court. Megan Cavanagh will make history if she’s elected. Her dad was on the court for 32 years. Justices Clement and Kurtis Wilder have the backing of the Republican Party. Besides Cavanagh, Democrats nominated law professor Sam Bagenstos. David Eggert AP Photo