Ann Arbor to study keeping chimney for migratory birds

Ann Arbor will study saving an old chimney as a roosting spot for birds after a group of conservationists pushed for the preservation as other nearby buildings are set to be taken down.
The Ann Arbor News reports that City Council unanimously voted earlier this month to have the city administrator evaluate the chimney's structural integrity as part of any redevelopment plans. The city's Historic District Commission voted in September to allow for the demolition of five buildings in the area.
The local Sierra Club group and the Washtenaw Audubon Society have requested the brick chimney be kept for the migratory chimney swifts. The birds stay in the area from spring to fall before returning to South America. The society says the species is declining in numbers.
