James admit ‘terrible error’ after swastika shown in TV ad

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James of Michigan says a swastika briefly shown in his TV ad is a "terrible error" that should have been caught by his campaign.
James called a news conference Monday after liberal advocacy group Progress Michigan brought attention to the image. The African-American combat veteran and businessman says he denounces hatred and bigotry "in all of its forms."
The ad shows stock footage of a school hallway as James talks about failing schools. The swastika image is on a bulletin board in the hallway.
James says there is "no excuse" for the mistake but says his critics went "low" in implying he would support racism.
James says the ad was already being phased out for a new ad when the error was discovered.
