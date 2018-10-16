Democrats lead Republicans on fundraising ahead of midterms

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., speaks to a supporter at a campaign stop at the University of Missouri - St. Louis, in St. Louis. Democrats are leading Republicans in the money race in many of the key Senate and House campaigns three weeks from the midterm elections that will determine who controls Capitol Hill in January. McCaskill reported $7 million in net contributions that includes $4.6 million in itemized individual contributions and another $2.18 million from non-itemized, small-dollar contributors. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo