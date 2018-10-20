Democrats seek elusive full control of Michigan Legislature

Democrats who have long been outnumbered in Michigan's Republican-led Legislature are expected to make gains in the November election.
But winning enough seats to take control of one or both chambers? It will not be easy, even if top-of-the-ticket candidates excel and more Democratic-friendly voters turn out for the midterm than is typical.
Despite bracing for a potential "blue wave," the GOP still has advantages including a financial edge and gerrymandered districts.
Democrats will need to net nine House seats and, if Gretchen Whitmer wins the governorship over Bill Schuette, eight Senate seats to fully control the Legislature for the first time in 34 years. Democrats last led the House in 2010, the Senate in 1984.
