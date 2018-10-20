Democrats seek elusive full control of Michigan Legislature

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, the statue of Gov. Austin Blair, the war governor (1861- 1864), is silhouetted against the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Democrats who have long been outnumbered in Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature are expected to make gains in the November election. But winning enough seats to take control of one or both chambers? It will not be easy, even if top-of-the-ticket candidates excel and more Democratic-friendly voters turn out for the midterm than is typical. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo