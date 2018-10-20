Capitol Watch: Local prosecutors sue over misconduct panel

In New York state government news, district attorneys are challenging a new law creating a commission on prosecutorial misconduct.
The District Attorneys' Association of the State of New York filed the lawsuit last week, arguing that the commission is unconstitutional because it interferes with the independence of elected prosecutors.
Supporters of the law say the commission is needed to protect the public from prosecutors who abuse their power.
In the governor's race, independent candidate Stephanie Miner wants Republican Marc Molinaro to clarify his opinion of Donald Trump. Molinaro has said he didn't vote for the president and disagrees with some of his policies.
Meanwhile, Libertarian Larry Sharpe has a novel plan to raise revenue for infrastructure: sell the naming rights to bridges and subway stations.
