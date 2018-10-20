Utah aims to prevent airport travel problems for residents

Utah state legislators are set to consider a proposal at a special session next month to put a federally required gold star on the front of driver's licenses.
The Department Homeland Security has warned the state it won't accept Utah driver's licenses at airport security checkpoints if the issue isn't fixed by Oct. 1, 2020. The gold star is required as a sign that the state reviewed birth certificates or passports to make sure license holders are U.S. citizens.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that a transportation committee at the Legislature endorsed the bill this week.
State officials say the cost to fix the problem could be as little as $2 million if lawmakers take action in November, but as much as $5 million if they wait.
