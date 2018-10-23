Ceremony scheduled to honor famous Secret Service agent

Gov. Doug Burgum's office has scheduled a public ceremony to honor the Secret Service agent who famously used his body to shield first lady Jacqueline Kennedy the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
Burgum announced earlier this month that former agent Clint Hill will receive the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award. It's North Dakota's highest honor.
The presentation ceremony has been set for 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Washburn, where Hill grew up and graduated from high school.
Hill was in the Dallas motorcade as a member of the first lady's detail Nov. 22, 1963, when President Kennedy was shot and killed. Hill leaped onto the back of the presidential limousine to shield the Kennedys from any additional shots.
