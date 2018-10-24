Former VP Biden to campaign for Democrats in key Ohio area

Former Vice President Joe Biden will try to rally Democratic support in a northeast Ohio area where Republican Donald Trump drew cross-over voters.
The gubernatorial campaign of Richard Cordray said Tuesday that Biden will headline an Oct. 29 rally at Youngstown State University. The Vindicator newspaper reported earlier that a fundraising event also is planned.
Cordray was the federal consumer protection chief in the Barack Obama administration. He's in a tight race with Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
Trump did unusually well for a Republican presidential candidate in the area in 2016, boosted by blue-collar voters who traditionally went Democratic. He ran just behind Hillary Clinton in Mahoning County which includes Youngstown and won neighboring Trumbull County as he carried Ohio.
