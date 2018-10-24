Upgrades coming at Buckhorn Lake state park

State officials are announcing renovations including a new roof for the lodge at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in southeastern Kentucky.
The project will replace the roof over the lodge room wings and business office and repair the roof decking, gutters and downspouts.
Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Don Parkinson says the cabinet met with local leaders in August to discuss ways to increase traffic to Buckhorn Lake. He says along with the renovations, the park will host some new events.
A release from Gov. Matt Bevin's office says the state park system is facing deferred maintenance costs of $234 million. About $18 million was set aside in 2016 to fund parks projects. An additional $20 million was approved this year for parks projects and maintenance.
