Gov contest is South Carolina’s priciest statewide race ever

The 2018 governor's race is South Carolina's most expensive statewide contest ever.
Media outlets report candidates raised more than $20 million in this year's gubernatorial campaign, including a contested primary season. That surpasses the more than $17 million total for the 2010 cycle.
Between July 1 and Oct. 22, Republican Gov. McMaster raised more than $1.6 million. That's compared to the more than $1.4 million Democratic state Rep. James Smith raised from July 1 to Oct. 16.
McMaster had more than $611,000 left to spend in the campaign's closing weeks, compared to Smith's more than $362,000.
This year, McMaster has raised more than $7.3 million and spent more than $6.7 million overall. Smith has raised nearly $2.9 million and spent more than $2.5 million.
The general election is Nov. 6.
Comments