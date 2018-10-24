FILE - In this combination photo, New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro, left, speaks at a news conference in New York on Sept. 14, 2018, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, speaks a news conference in in Tarrytown; N.Y., on May 8, 2018. Cuomo and Molinaro are poised to debate Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in New York City in their only showdown scheduled before the Nov. 6 election election.
Molinaro looks to buck blue wave, topple Cuomo in NY

By DAVID KLEPPER Associated Press

October 24, 2018 11:41 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Republican Marc Molinaro is looking to buck the blue wave and topple Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York's governor's race — but it's an uphill climb against an incumbent with a lot of advantages.

Cuomo is far ahead in the polls and fundraising in his bid for a third term. He's sought to tie Molinaro to President Donald Trump and during a debate Tuesday said Molinaro represents a party hostile to women, gays and minorities.

While Molinaro says he didn't vote for Trump, Cuomo is counting on big turnout from voters looking to push back on Republicans.

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, says Cuomo has failed to address the upstate economy, crumbling infrastructure and political corruption.

Also running are Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins, Libertarian Larry Sharpe and independent Stephanie Miner.

