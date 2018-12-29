2 shot in Long Island suburb that is among nation’s richest

Two people were shot early Saturday in a Long Island suburb known as one of the nation's wealthiest communities, police said.
Gunfire erupted around 3:15 a.m. somewhere on Pinetree Lane in Old Westbury, Nassau County police said. They said the two people survived, but their conditions weren't immediately known.
Old Westbury Police Chief Robert Glaser told Newsday that an officer answering a shots-fired call saw a car speeding out of the leafy dead-end lane, where homes sell for multiple millions of dollars. The street is also close to a Long Island Expressway interchange.
Glaser told the newspaper that officers chased the car and apprehended four people, but it wasn't immediately clear whether they were connected to the shooting.
Old Westbury police referred calls from The Associated Press to county police, and calls to several Old Westbury officials weren't immediately returned.
Meanwhile, reporters for News 12 Long Island and 1010 WINS radio said they spotted a gun lying in a Pinetree Lane driveway and notified police.
News 12 video showed a black handgun on pavement in front of a spacious home, and then police stretching crime-scene tape across its driveway.
About 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Manhattan, Old Westbury has about 4,600 residents and a history of grand estates connected to Gilded Age fortunes.
It remains a redoubt of the rich. A recent Bloomberg News analysis of tax and census data ranked Old Westbury as the 18th wealthiest ZIP code nationwide, with an average adjusted gross income of about $640,000 in 2015.
